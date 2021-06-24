Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $13,386,000.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66.

Shares of HES opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

