Insider Selling: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Sells 19,900 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Miles Kirkland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.99. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82.
Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.
