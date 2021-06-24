Insider Selling: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Sells 19,900 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Miles Kirkland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland's alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.99. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.