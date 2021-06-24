Insider Selling: Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,987.00 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

