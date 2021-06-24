Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 47,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

