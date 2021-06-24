Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Sells $94,920.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.04.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
