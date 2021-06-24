Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Sells $94,920.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.04.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

