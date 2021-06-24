Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

