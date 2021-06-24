Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $166,040.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

