Insureum Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $169,645.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00615031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00077153 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

