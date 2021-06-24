Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,767,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

