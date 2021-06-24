Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NYSE ICE opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

