International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

