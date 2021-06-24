International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.85

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.85 and last traded at $148.31, with a volume of 6192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.