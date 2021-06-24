Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $206.95 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $35.35 or 0.00101515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.77 billion and $206.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.70 or 1.00223467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00897571 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,590,361 coins and its circulating supply is 134,866,041 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

