Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

