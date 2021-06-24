Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells $316,054.55 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuit stock opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

