Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells $316,054.55 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intuit stock opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.89.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
