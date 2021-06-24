Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BIPS opened at GBX 188.26 ($2.46) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

In other Invesco Bond Income Plus news, insider Tom Quigley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

