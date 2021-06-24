Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Invesco stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

