Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,360,605. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $348.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

