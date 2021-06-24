Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $378,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

