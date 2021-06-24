Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 986,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,809 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

