Investors Purchase High Volume of SeaWorld Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the typical volume of 608 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

