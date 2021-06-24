Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report $46.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the lowest is $45.89 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $186.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,593.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

