Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 2,624,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,969. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 2,443.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 124.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.