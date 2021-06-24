Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

