IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of IPG Photonics worth $141,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.