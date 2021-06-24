Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.