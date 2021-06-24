iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

