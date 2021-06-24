iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $51,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $96.04 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.