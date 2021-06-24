iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 967,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

EWG stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

