iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

