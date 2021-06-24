iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.