iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,865 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $158,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.