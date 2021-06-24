iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.92. 63,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,512. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.43 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

