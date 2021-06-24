iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is QS Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $710,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.99. 343,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

