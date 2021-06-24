iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

