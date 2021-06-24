iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,901 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

