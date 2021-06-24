Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Trading Up 1.9%

Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ISOS)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,124,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,604% from the average daily volume of 66,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

