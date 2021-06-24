iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.74. 10,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $814.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

