ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

