IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

