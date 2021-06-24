IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

IVERIC bio stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $528.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

