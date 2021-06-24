J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

