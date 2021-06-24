Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack A. Pacheco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $20,772.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 238,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.95.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

