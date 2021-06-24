Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.67 ($118.43).

HEN3 opened at €89.60 ($105.41) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €94.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

