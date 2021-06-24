Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DS Smith Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.
DITHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
