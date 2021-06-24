Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 2,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $9,475.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $8,765.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

