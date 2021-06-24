JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

