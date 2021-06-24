JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.34. 28,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,392,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.