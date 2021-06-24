Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

