Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

JOUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON JOUL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.92 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. Joules Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.22.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

